Georgia and Russia negotiating gas transit fee to Armenia
YEREVAN, January 10. /ARKA/. Georgian energy minister Kakha Kaladze, who had a meeting with Russia's Gazprom Export executives on December 23 to discuss the gas transit fee from Russian exports to Armenia via Georgia, was scheduled to have another meeting today with Gazprom Exports executives in Minsk, Belarus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arka News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15)
|Dec 19
|danker nuggets
|3
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Dec 12
|Finish turkey
|354
|The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia
|Sep '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15)
|Aug '16
|Rockstar
|2
|Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|PONTUS IS GREEK
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC