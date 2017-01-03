Georgia and Russia negotiating gas tr...

Georgia and Russia negotiating gas transit fee to Armenia

Read more: Arka News Agency

YEREVAN, January 10. /ARKA/. Georgian energy minister Kakha Kaladze, who had a meeting with Russia's Gazprom Export executives on December 23 to discuss the gas transit fee from Russian exports to Armenia via Georgia, was scheduled to have another meeting today with Gazprom Exports executives in Minsk, Belarus.

