French Senate to debate on issue of involving Turkish community in...

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. France-Armenia friendship group will organize a conference at the French senate entitled "Involvement of Turkish community in Armenian Genocide recognition process" with the participation of Turkish representatives.

