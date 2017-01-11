French Senate to debate on issue of involving Turkish community in...
YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. France-Armenia friendship group will organize a conference at the French senate entitled "Involvement of Turkish community in Armenian Genocide recognition process" with the participation of Turkish representatives.
