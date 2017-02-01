Foreign companies are willing to part...

Foreign companies are willing to participate in Armenian tender for construction of solar power p...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Arka News Agency

YEREVAN, January 30. /ARKA/. Virtually, all international companies that participated in a gathering in Yerevan dedicated to renewable energy sources, expressed willingness to participate in a tender the Armenian government will soon announce for the construction of the first-ever solar power plant in Gegharkunik region of the country, Tamara Babayan, the director of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Foundation., said today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arka News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15) Dec '16 danker nuggets 3
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Dec '16 Finish turkey 354
News The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia Sep '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15) Aug '16 Rockstar 2
News Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16) Jun '16 PONTUS IS GREEK 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,289 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC