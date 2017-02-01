YEREVAN, January 30. /ARKA/. Virtually, all international companies that participated in a gathering in Yerevan dedicated to renewable energy sources, expressed willingness to participate in a tender the Armenian government will soon announce for the construction of the first-ever solar power plant in Gegharkunik region of the country, Tamara Babayan, the director of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Foundation., said today.

