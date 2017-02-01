Forecast: Creation of Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora confederation will allow making decisions in Yerevan, not in Bologna or Venice ArmInfo .The creation of an Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora confederation will allow making decisions in Yerevan, not in Bologna or Venice, according to Ashot Manucharyan, member of "Karabakh Committee", national security advisor to the first president of Armenia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.