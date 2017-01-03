Expert expects no action by Armenia o...

Expert expects no action by Armenia on Karabakh issue solution till April

Many people hope for a major breakthrough in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution in 2017, but the situation around the conflict has not improved yet, Mikhail Neyzhmakov, a political expert, told Trend on January 10. Neyzhmakov, who heads the International Policy Analysis Center at the Moscow-based Institute for Globalization and Social Movements, said it is obvious that Armenia will not take serious actions before the parliamentary election in April and completion of reshuffles in government bodies. Neyzhmakov further added that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is likely to show interest in South Caucasus, visit Baku and Yerevan and even touch upon the Nagorno-Karabakh issue in his statements in 2017.

