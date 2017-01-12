Covent Garden brings famous Armenian ...

Covent Garden brings famous Armenian opera singers together

Saturday

Covent Garden brings famous Armenian opera singers together Armenian tenor Liparit Avetisyan, sopranos Anush Hovhannisyan, Hrachuhi Bassents and Liana Harutyunyan will perform at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, London. Orer.ru news website reports, that former students of the Yerevan State Conservatory, living and performing today on the world's most prestigious stages, will come together from January 21 to March 2 to perform at Covent Garden.    Tenor Liparit Avetisyan will act "Aria of Alfred" from opera "La Traviata" by Giuseppe Verdi, following the prize received by Dame Kiri Te Kanawa foundation.

