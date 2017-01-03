Controversial Ex-Governor Loses Another Post
Just three months after being dismissed by the government, Suren Khachatrian, the controversial former governor of Armenia's southeastern Syunik province, has also resigned as leader of the regional branch of the ruling Republican Party . Khachatrian refused to explain the move when he was contacted by RFE/RL's Armenian service on Monday.
