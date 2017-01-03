Catholicos Aram I's visit to Syria a ...

Catholicos Aram I's visit to Syria a source of inspiration for Aleppo Armenians

The visit of His Holiness Aram I, the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, to Syria was a source of great inspiration for Aleppo Armenians. The Catholicos' call for reconstruction of Aleppo became a guarantee of restoration and survival for the community.

