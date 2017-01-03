Armenia's Physics Research Legacy Sav...

Armenia's Physics Research Legacy Saved through Pixels

Tuesday

More than 1000 destroyed research papers on high-energy physics and astrophysics have been recovered in Armenia thanks to digital copies saved at the IAEA's International Nuclear Information System . For over 25 years, without sufficient government funds to support the library of the Yerevan Physics Institute , the thousands of research papers it held were locked away in dusty storage rooms.

Chicago, IL

