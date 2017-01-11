Armenia's minister takes a ride along...

Armenia's minister takes a ride along north-south highway to test its quality

1 hr ago Read more: Arka News Agency

YEREVAN, January 12. /ARKA/. Armenia's Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology Vahan Martirosyan told journalists on Thursday that he had taken a ride along the North-South Highway to test its quality and was pleased with the quality of construction of the strategically important road.

