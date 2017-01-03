Armenia's 2016 government budget tax ...

Armenia's 2016 government budget tax revenue to be recorded at AMD 1073 billion

YEREVAN, January 9. /ARKA/. Armenia's 2016 government budget tax revenue will be recorded at AMD 1 trillion 73 billion, said Vardan Harutyunyan, head of the country's State Revenue Committee.

Chicago, IL

