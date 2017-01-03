Armenian Assembly Mourns the Loss of ...

Armenian Assembly Mourns the Loss of Pioneering Human Rights Educator William S. Parsons

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Groong

"Bill Parsons did a fantastic job at the Holocaust Museum, working diligently to promote genocide education. I had the pleasure of serving with him on the Armenian National Institute Academic Council and will always remember his dedication and perseverance in the fight against denial of the Armenian Genocide," said Assembly Vice Chairman and Counselor Robert A. Kaloosdian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15) Dec 19 danker nuggets 3
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Dec 12 Finish turkey 354
News The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia Sep '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15) Aug '16 Rockstar 2
News Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16) Jun '16 PONTUS IS GREEK 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Toyota
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,411 • Total comments across all topics: 277,637,964

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC