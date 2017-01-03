Armenian Assembly Mourns the Loss of Pioneering Human Rights Educator William S. Parsons
"Bill Parsons did a fantastic job at the Holocaust Museum, working diligently to promote genocide education. I had the pleasure of serving with him on the Armenian National Institute Academic Council and will always remember his dedication and perseverance in the fight against denial of the Armenian Genocide," said Assembly Vice Chairman and Counselor Robert A. Kaloosdian.
