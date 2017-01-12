Armenian Activist's Forced Psychiatric Commitment 'Not...
Armenia's law enforcement authorities have decided not to initiate criminal proceedings against the staff of Yerevan's Nubarashen psychiatric clinic over political analyst and founder of the Institute for Democracy and Human Rights NGO According to the HCAV statement, Arakelyan's lawyer, Arayik Zalyan, has repeatedly appealed to the investigative body with a request that the case be referred to Armenia's Special Investigation Service, however, "the investigative authority is continuously delaying the process, thereby trying to cover up the crime."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15)
|Dec 19
|danker nuggets
|3
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Finish turkey
|354
|The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia
|Sep '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15)
|Aug '16
|Rockstar
|2
|Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|PONTUS IS GREEK
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC