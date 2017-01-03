Armenia prevents drug smuggling from Turkey: National Security Service

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has prevented the illegal import of a particularly large amount of drugs from Turkey , the press service of the National Security Service reports. According to preliminary data, Armenian citizen A. H. acquired on December 31, 2016 large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in Turkey and transferred the substance via the Istanbul-Yerevan flight to Armenia.

