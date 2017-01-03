Armenia prevents drug smuggling from Turkey: National Security Service
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has prevented the illegal import of a particularly large amount of drugs from Turkey , the press service of the National Security Service reports. According to preliminary data, Armenian citizen A. H. acquired on December 31, 2016 large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in Turkey and transferred the substance via the Istanbul-Yerevan flight to Armenia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15)
|Dec 19
|danker nuggets
|3
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Dec 12
|Finish turkey
|354
|The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia
|Sep '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15)
|Aug '16
|Rockstar
|2
|Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|PONTUS IS GREEK
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC