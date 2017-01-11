Armenia looking to import gas from Turkmenistan via Iran
The Times of Central Asia January 10, 2017 Tuesday Armenia looking to import gas from Turkmenistan via Iran YEREVAN Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetian met with Iran's and Turkmenistan's ambassadors in Yerevan on January 9 for talks that apparently focused on possible supplies of Turkmen natural gas to Armenia via Iran, MassisPost.com reported. The Prime Minister said that the high level of relations with Iran and Turkmenistan allows further deepening the economic ties and launching cooperation in trilateral format."
