Armenia, Iran, Turkmenistan eye energy cooperation

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia , Iran and Turkmenistan have the opportunity to increase the trade turnover among the three countries, Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said Monday, January 9. The Prime Minister said the sound political relations among the three states allow for the deepening of bilateral economic ties, as well as the establishment a trilateral dialogue. The sides discussed the prospects of Armenia-Iran-Turkmenistan cooperation in energy sector, in particular, also dwelling upon issues of energy resources supply and joint projects.

