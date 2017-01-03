Armenia far from norms of civilized behavior: Hajiyev

Armenia had to immediately give the body of the killed Azerbaijani soldier according to international humanitarian law, particularly the Geneva Convention, but Yerevan refuses to do so despite that 10 days have passed from the Armenian provocation of Dec. 29, 2016, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman. "Armenia does not respond to any appeals sent through international organizations," Hajiyev told Trend Jan. 9 commenting on the statement of the chief of Armenia's General Staff, who says that the body of the Azerbaijani soldier is still in Armenia.

