Armenia continues to violate international law: Hajiyev

Armenia continues to grossly violate the requirements of international humanitarian law, in particular, the Geneva Convention, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told Trend January 5. Hajiyev added that Armenia has not yet returned the body of Azerbaijani serviceman Chingiz Gurbanov, killed as a result of an Armenian provocation. A reconnaissance group of the Armenian Armed Forces tried to violate the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border on Dec. 29 morning.

