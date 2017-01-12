Armenia continues breaking ceasefire ...

Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Read more: Today.Az

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's Armed Forces have 38 times violated the ceasefire in different directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops,Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reported on January14.

Chicago, IL

