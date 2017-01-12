Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbai...

Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 38 times in 24 hours

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's Armed Forces have 38 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, said Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Jan. 14. The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Gushchu Ayrim village and on the nameless heights of Azerbaijan's Gazakh district, the Alibayli, Aghdam, Aghbulag and Kokhanabi villages of the Tovuz district, and the Garavalilar village of the Gadabay district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Ijevan district, the Voskevan village of the Noyemberyan district, the Aygepar, Mosesgeh and Chinari villages and on the nameless heights of Armenia's Berd district, as well as on the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15) Dec 19 danker nuggets 3
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Dec '16 Finish turkey 354
News The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia Sep '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15) Aug '16 Rockstar 2
News Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16) Jun '16 PONTUS IS GREEK 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,297 • Total comments across all topics: 277,905,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC