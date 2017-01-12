Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 38 times in 24 hours

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's Armed Forces have 38 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, said Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Jan. 14. The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Gushchu Ayrim village and on the nameless heights of Azerbaijan's Gazakh district, the Alibayli, Aghdam, Aghbulag and Kokhanabi villages of the Tovuz district, and the Garavalilar village of the Gadabay district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Ijevan district, the Voskevan village of the Noyemberyan district, the Aygepar, Mosesgeh and Chinari villages and on the nameless heights of Armenia's Berd district, as well as on the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.