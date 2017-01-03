Armenia: Boosting Female Presence in ...

Armenia: Boosting Female Presence in Army

2 hrs ago

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan awards a medal to Private Yurida Gabrielian after the April 2016 war in Karabakh. In its wide-ranging policy program approved by the Armenian parliament in October, the government pledged to "expand opportunities" for women who serve in the military, or want to join.

Chicago, IL

