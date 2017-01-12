Armenia among world's 20 most affordable countries: Numbeo
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is among the world's 20 countries with the lowest cost of living , according to rankings published by data company Numbeo . The company continuously updates its data and has recently published its Cost of Living Index for Countries 2017 and Cost of Living Index 2017.
