Armenia alarm as abortions of girls s...

Armenia alarm as abortions of girls skewing population

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Groong

YEREVAN: A picture taken on Dec 28, 2016 shows Garik Hayrapetyan, United Nations Population Fund Armenia's assistant representative, speaking during an interview. -AFP YEREVAN: Ani Kirakosyan says she is afraid of getting pregnant because if the ultrasound shows the fetus is a girl she will have to consider having an abortion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15) Dec 19 danker nuggets 3
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Dec 12 Finish turkey 354
News The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia Sep '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15) Aug '16 Rockstar 2
News Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16) Jun '16 PONTUS IS GREEK 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,318 • Total comments across all topics: 277,791,996

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC