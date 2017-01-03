Aram I Arrives in Aleppo for Historic Pontifical Visit

ALEPPO, Syria-His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia arrived in Aleppo on Thursday, one week after Syrian forced liberated the besieged largely Armenian-populated city for an historic pontifical visit, which drew hundreds of community members who are reeling from the war, reported the Aleppo-based Kantsasar newspaper. Upon arriving in Aleppo, the Catholicos and his delegation were greeted in Aleppo by the Prelate of Syria, Archbishop Shahan Sarkisian, members of the Syrian-Armenian Prelacy National Assembly, Armenia's Deputy Consul in Aleppo Armen Gevorgyan, Syrian-Armenian Member of Parliament Jirair Reyisian, as well as the representatives of numerous Aleppo-Armenian organizations and institutions.

