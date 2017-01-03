Agos Newspaper Targeted for Use of Birthright Armenia Logo
Istanbul-based bilingual Armenian weekly newspaper AGOS was recently targeted by Goksel Gulbey, the head of the Turkish ASIMDER group , for publishing an advertisement with Birthright Armenia's logo on its website. Gulbey claimed that Agos "serves the occupying Armenian mentality" by publishing the ad.
