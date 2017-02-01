A Journey to Armenia: Visual Reminders of Genocide and Oppression
AFTER MANY DECADES of teaching and speaking about the Armenian Genocide, I was invited in March 2016 to give a series of presentations in Armenia. I spoke about the Genocide, the Holocaust, and about American racism, sexism, and homophobia at seven universities and in various public venues in Yerevan and Gyumri.
