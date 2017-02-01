A Journey to Armenia: Visual Reminder...

A Journey to Armenia: Visual Reminders of Genocide and Oppression

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Tikkun Magazine

AFTER MANY DECADES of teaching and speaking about the Armenian Genocide, I was invited in March 2016 to give a series of presentations in Armenia. I spoke about the Genocide, the Holocaust, and about American racism, sexism, and homophobia at seven universities and in various public venues in Yerevan and Gyumri.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tikkun Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15) Dec '16 danker nuggets 3
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Dec '16 Finish turkey 354
News The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia Sep '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15) Aug '16 Rockstar 2
News Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16) Jun '16 PONTUS IS GREEK 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,289 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC