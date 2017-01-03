6 cases detection of narcotics registered
According to the operations reports of Police of the Republic of Armenia, 1 case of murder has been registered in the territory of the Republic from January 1 to January 9, which has been solved. Meanwhile, 6 cases detection of narcotics and 2 cases of seizure of arms and ammunition have been registered, 56 out of 63 cases of infliction of bodily injuries registered in the Republic, as well as 24 cases of theft, 9 cases of swindling, 2 cases of squandering and 2 cases of hooliganism have been solved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al+ Armenia.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15)
|Dec 19
|danker nuggets
|3
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Dec 12
|Finish turkey
|354
|The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia
|Sep '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15)
|Aug '16
|Rockstar
|2
|Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|PONTUS IS GREEK
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC