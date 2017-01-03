6 cases detection of narcotics registered

According to the operations reports of Police of the Republic of Armenia, 1 case of murder has been registered in the territory of the Republic from January 1 to January 9, which has been solved. Meanwhile, 6 cases detection of narcotics and 2 cases of seizure of arms and ammunition have been registered, 56 out of 63 cases of infliction of bodily injuries registered in the Republic, as well as 24 cases of theft, 9 cases of swindling, 2 cases of squandering and 2 cases of hooliganism have been solved.

