165 Armenian Servicemen Died in 2016

165 Armenian Servicemen Died in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Groong

A total of 165 Armenian servicemen-147 full-time soldiers and 18 volunteers-were killed in 2016, according to a new report released by Armenia-based Razm.info. April of 2016 marked the first time the Armenian Armed Forces and Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Armed Forces suffered the loss of volunteers since the ceasefire was signed in 1994.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15) Dec 19 danker nuggets 3
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Dec '16 Finish turkey 354
News The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia Sep '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15) Aug '16 Rockstar 2
News Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16) Jun '16 PONTUS IS GREEK 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,628 • Total comments across all topics: 277,847,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC