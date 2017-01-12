165 Armenian Servicemen Died in 2016

A total of 165 Armenian servicemen-147 full-time soldiers and 18 volunteers-were killed in 2016, according to a new report released by Armenia-based Razm.info. April of 2016 marked the first time the Armenian Armed Forces and Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Armed Forces suffered the loss of volunteers since the ceasefire was signed in 1994.

