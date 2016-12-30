U.S. Names New Karabakh Envoy

Pakistan - Deputy US ambassador in Islamabad, Richard Hoagland leaves after a ceremony held in the Pakistan Defence Ministry in Rawalpindi, 31Jul2012 The United States called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to avoid ceasefire violations as it announced the appointment of its new chief negotiator in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process on Friday. The U.S. Embassy in Yerevan said that Richard Hoagland will replace another career diplomat, James Warlick, as U.S. co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, next month "on an interim basis."

