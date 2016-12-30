RFE/RL Armenian Report - 12/28/2016
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 Armenian Central Bank Continues Rate Cuts December 28, 2016 Armenia - A supermarket in Yerevan, 11Mar2015. The Central Bank of Armenia has cut its key interest rate for the eighth time this year, citing continuing consumer price deflation and slowing economic growth in the country.
|Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15)
|Dec 19
|danker nuggets
|3
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Dec 12
|Finish turkey
|354
|The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia
|Sep '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15)
|Aug '16
|Rockstar
|2
|Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|PONTUS IS GREEK
|6
