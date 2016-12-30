RFE/RL Armenian Report - 12/28/2016

RFE/RL Armenian Report - 12/28/2016

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 Armenian Central Bank Continues Rate Cuts December 28, 2016 Armenia - A supermarket in Yerevan, 11Mar2015. The Central Bank of Armenia has cut its key interest rate for the eighth time this year, citing continuing consumer price deflation and slowing economic growth in the country.

