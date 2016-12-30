BAKU: CSTO clarifies Bordyuzha's expression "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic"

The Collective Security Treaty Organization called on Azerbaijan to disregard the _expression_ " Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" used by CSTO Secretary General Nikolay Bordyuzha in the statement regarding the December 29 armed incident on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The use of the _expression_ "de facto Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" in the statement in no way implies its recognition, the CSTO press service told APA on Dec. 30. "It's more expedient to focus on the great concern CSTO expressed over the December 20 armed incident in the territory of Armenia that is a CSTO member country," the press service said, noting that the CSTO secretary general's _expression_ is associated with the area of conflict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.