Azerbaijan Confirms Combat Death On Armenian Border
The Azerbaijani military confirmed on Friday that at least one of its soldiers was shot and killed in Armenian territory in Thursday's fighting with Armenian troops. Three Armenian soldiers also died in what the Defense Ministry in Yerevan called an Azerbaijani commando attack on their military post in the northern Tavush province bordering western Azerbaijan.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15)
|Dec 19
|danker nuggets
|3
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Dec 12
|Finish turkey
|354
|The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia
|Sep '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15)
|Aug '16
|Rockstar
|2
|Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|PONTUS IS GREEK
|6
