Azerbaijan Confirms Combat Death On A...

Azerbaijan Confirms Combat Death On Armenian Border

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Armenian Liberty

The Azerbaijani military confirmed on Friday that at least one of its soldiers was shot and killed in Armenian territory in Thursday's fighting with Armenian troops. Three Armenian soldiers also died in what the Defense Ministry in Yerevan called an Azerbaijani commando attack on their military post in the northern Tavush province bordering western Azerbaijan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Armenian Liberty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15) Dec 19 danker nuggets 3
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Dec 12 Finish turkey 354
News The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia Sep '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15) Aug '16 Rockstar 2
News Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16) Jun '16 PONTUS IS GREEK 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,004 • Total comments across all topics: 277,586,926

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC