Armenian Ombudsman's Office, UN sign agreement

Friday Dec 30

On 29 December 2016, The Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia, Mr. Arman Tatoyan, and UNHCR Representative in Armenia, Mr. Christoph Bierwirth, signed a project agreement for 2017 titled "Enhancing the capacity of Human Rights Defender's Office to monitor the situation of refugee and asylum-seekers in Armenia''. The signing ceremony took place at the UNHCR office in UN House in Yerevan.

Chicago, IL

