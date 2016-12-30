Armenia tourism has the capacity to g...

Armenia tourism has the capacity to grow fivefold, Minister says

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: PanArmenian Network

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia 's tourism has the potential to grow by up to five times, Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan said Thursday, December 29. At a meeting with tourism industry representatives, Karayan said the sector, currently among the Ministry's top priorities, is capable of creating inclusive added value. Citing research by the UN World Tourism Organization, Karayan said tourism along with infrastructures has the potential to grow by up to five times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15) Dec 19 danker nuggets 3
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Dec 12 Finish turkey 354
News The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia Sep '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15) Aug '16 Rockstar 2
News Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16) Jun '16 PONTUS IS GREEK 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,016 • Total comments across all topics: 277,586,917

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC