Armenia tourism has the capacity to grow fivefold, Minister says
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia 's tourism has the potential to grow by up to five times, Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan said Thursday, December 29. At a meeting with tourism industry representatives, Karayan said the sector, currently among the Ministry's top priorities, is capable of creating inclusive added value. Citing research by the UN World Tourism Organization, Karayan said tourism along with infrastructures has the potential to grow by up to five times.
