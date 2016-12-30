Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 58 times in 24 hours
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 58 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops using 60 and 82 millimeter mortars and large-caliber machine guns, said Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Dec. 31. The Azerbaijani army positions located in Gizilhajili, Gaymagl , Ashaghi Askipara villages of Gazakh district, Aghdam, Alibayli, Aghbulag, Kokhanabi, Munjuglu villages and nameless hills in Tovuz district and nameless hills of Gedebey district fire from the Armenian positions located in Berkaber village in Ijevan district, Barekamavan, Voskepar villages in Noyemberyan district, in Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and in nameless hills in Berd district, in ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15)
|Dec 19
|danker nuggets
|3
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Dec 12
|Finish turkey
|354
|The First Sparrow or Russia's Blacklist in Armenia
|Sep '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Spiritual culture of Russia is on its way to Ar...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Globe Trot: Turkish Christians apologize for Ar... (Apr '15)
|Aug '16
|Rockstar
|2
|Germany-Turkey rift: Diplomatic storm or passin... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|PONTUS IS GREEK
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC