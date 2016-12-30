Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbai...

Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 58 times in 24 hours

Saturday Dec 31

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 58 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops using 60 and 82 millimeter mortars and large-caliber machine guns, said Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Dec. 31. The Azerbaijani army positions located in Gizilhajili, Gaymagl , Ashaghi Askipara villages of Gazakh district, Aghdam, Alibayli, Aghbulag, Kokhanabi, Munjuglu villages and nameless hills in Tovuz district and nameless hills of Gedebey district fire from the Armenian positions located in Berkaber village in Ijevan district, Barekamavan, Voskepar villages in Noyemberyan district, in Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and in nameless hills in Berd district, in ... (more)

