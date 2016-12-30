AGBU Armenian Virtual College partner...

AGBU Armenian Virtual College partners with Smithsonian Institution...

Thursday Dec 29

The AGBU Armenian Virtual College officially partnered with My Armenia-a program funded by USAID and implemented by the Smithsonian Institution- to boost tourism and cultural preservation in the rural region of Vayots Dzor in Armenia. During the press conference, plans were announced to co-publish a multimedia e-book on the region as part of the AVC series.

Chicago, IL

