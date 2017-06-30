YPF slips despite fresh financing for...

YPF slips despite fresh financing for Argentina power projects with GE

18 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

YPF is lower despite securing $220M in financing for two jointly owned electricity projects in Argentina with partner General Electric , in the first power plant project financing in the country in nearly 20 years. The financing is for the 267 MW Tucuman and 107 MW Loma Campana II projects, ensuring their completion with both more than halfway through construction; commercial operations are expected to begin in February 2018 and December 2017, respectively.

Chicago, IL

