Shakira Attends Soccer Star Lionel Messi's Wedding with Gerard Pique -- See Her Sexy, Sheer Dress
The two dressed to impress on Friday as they watched Pique's friend and fellow soccer star Lionel Messi tie the knot to his longtime love, Antonella Roccuzzo, in Rosario, Argentina. Shakira wore a chic black dress, which featured a sheer overlay on top of a tulle skirt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr '17
|self serving bunch
|1
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC