Santa Cruz Countya s loud, now illega...

Santa Cruz Countya s loud, now illegal, fireworks tradition declines slightly

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Thousands of dollars in illegal fireworks were confiscated by Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office during Independence Day festivities. SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz County's raucous Fourth of July fireworks displays of the 1970s, '80s and '90s have calmed, depending who you asked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... (Dec '16) Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... (Nov '16) Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,490 • Total comments across all topics: 282,282,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC