NEON presents Adri n Villar Rojas' first major site specific installation in Greece
NEON unveiled the first site-specific, outdoor and indoor installation by Argentinian artist Adrian Villar Rojas in Greece, at the National Observatory of Athens, located on the archaeological site of the Hill of the Nymphs. Built in 1846, The National Observatory is the first scientific research institution in Greece, and consolidates nearly two centuries of astronomy since Greek independence in 1832.
