How does Hobart fare in battle to be 'gateway to Antarctica'?

Tasmania has long promoted its capital Hobart as "the gateway" to the Antarctic, but how does it compare to other cities that make the same claim? Four other locations, Christchurch , Punta Arenas , Ushuaia and Cape Town are also known as Antarctic gateway cities. New Australian-based research project has begun looking at the ecological, political and cultural connections between three of the cities - Christchurch, Punta Arenas and Hobart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.