Horn Invited By Arum To ESPYS, May Confront Stephen A. Smith

Jeff Horn could soon find himself rubbing shoulders with the same ESPN personalities who slammed the decision to crown him the victor in Sunday's 'Battle of Brisbane'. Top Rank supremo Bob Arum has suggested Australia's new WBO welterweight champion should be formally introduced to the US boxing scene at the ESPYS, the sports network's glitzy annual awards show, in Los Angeles on July 12. ESPN presenter Stephen A. Smith was among the more voracious critics of the result while commentator Teddy Atlas suggested Horn was handed the victory as a reward for merely "trying hard".

Chicago, IL

