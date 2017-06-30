Horn: Atlas Tried To Ruin My Moment, ...

Horn: Atlas Tried To Ruin My Moment, Say What You Want Teddy

Yesterday

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn was not happy with the way Teddy Atlas spoke to him, during their post-fight interview. Horn is the new owner of the WBO championship after a controversial points victory against Pacquiao on Sunday in a brutal slugfest at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Chicago, IL

