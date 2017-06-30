Diego De La Hoya Decisions Alan Luques in Argentina
Fighting outside the U.S. for the first time in his professional career, WBC Youth Super Bantamweight World Champion Diego De La Hoya successfully defended his title and undefeated record with a unanimous decision victory over Alan Luques of Cordoba, Argentina before an electric, sold-out crowd at the Parque La Pedrera. "Many thanks to all the people of Argentina for their great support and affectionate love that they offered us while here for this fight," said Diego De La Hoya.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr '17
|self serving bunch
|1
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC