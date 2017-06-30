Diego De La Hoya Decisions Alan Luque...

Diego De La Hoya Decisions Alan Luques in Argentina

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Boxing Scene

Fighting outside the U.S. for the first time in his professional career, WBC Youth Super Bantamweight World Champion Diego De La Hoya successfully defended his title and undefeated record with a unanimous decision victory over Alan Luques of Cordoba, Argentina before an electric, sold-out crowd at the Parque La Pedrera. "Many thanks to all the people of Argentina for their great support and affectionate love that they offered us while here for this fight," said Diego De La Hoya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... (Dec '16) Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... (Nov '16) Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,416 • Total comments across all topics: 282,230,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC