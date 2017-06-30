Diego De La Hoya Decisions Alan Luques in Argentina

Fighting outside the U.S. for the first time in his professional career, WBC Youth Super Bantamweight World Champion Diego De La Hoya successfully defended his title and undefeated record with a unanimous decision victory over Alan Luques of Cordoba, Argentina before an electric, sold-out crowd at the Parque La Pedrera. "Many thanks to all the people of Argentina for their great support and affectionate love that they offered us while here for this fight," said Diego De La Hoya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.