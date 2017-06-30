CompuBox Comparison of Pacquiao-Horn,...

CompuBox Comparison of Pacquiao-Horn, Pacquiao-Bradley Fights

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Opinions appear to vary as to whether people think Manny Pacquiao's controversial loss to Jeff Horn on Sunday was as suspect as his split-decision defeat to Timothy Bradley five years ago. Bob Arum, whose company promotes Pacquiao and co-promotes Horn, doesn't think the decisions are comparable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... (Dec '16) Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... (Nov '16) Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,416 • Total comments across all topics: 282,230,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC