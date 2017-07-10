Ariana Grande pays tribute to youngest Manchester bombing victim
The eight-year-old was with her family when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a home-made device, killing 22 people including seven children. Following a concert in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, Grande tweeted: "Saffie, we're of you baby" alongside a birthday cake emoji.
