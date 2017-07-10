Argentina: PepsiCo workers occupy factory, launch boycott campaign
PepsiCo workers see the closure and sackings as part of a broader anti-worker offensive by bosses and the government. Workers at a PepsiCo factory in Argentina have occupied the plant following its closure on June 20, which left 600 workers without a job.
