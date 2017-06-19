Whole new ball game around Messi

Security is on many minds in Rosario, Argentina. For on Friday, next to one of the city's worst districts, Lionel Messi, 30, marries long-time love Antonella Roccuzzo, 29, at a celebration featuring various top footballers.The City Center casino-hotel complex, where the ceremony is set, borders the area that spawned drug gang Los Monos."

