Whole new ball game around Messi

Whole new ball game around Messi

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Standard

Security is on many minds in Rosario, Argentina. For on Friday, next to one of the city's worst districts, Lionel Messi, 30, marries long-time love Antonella Roccuzzo, 29, at a celebration featuring various top footballers.The City Center casino-hotel complex, where the ceremony is set, borders the area that spawned drug gang Los Monos."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Big Time Homie14 21
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... (Dec '16) Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... (Nov '16) Dec '16 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,022 • Total comments across all topics: 282,024,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC