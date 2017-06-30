What to do this weekend
Opera: Puccini's Le Villi by Orquesta Nuevos Aires Independent music orchestra Orquesta Nuevos Aires is staging a timeless classic. Le Villi, with music by none other than Giacomo Puccini and script by Ferdinando Fontana, was the composer's first opera, and finds its inspiration in the mythical figures of the "villis," that is, the spirits of women who were betrayed by their lovers and return to the land of the living seeking revenge.
