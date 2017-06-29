Venezuela: Right wing accelerates cou...

Venezuela: Right wing accelerates coup plans

9 hrs ago Read more: Green Left Weekly

The right-wing opposition has put its foot down on the accelerator, it is moving all of its pieces at once, and aims to shatter the balance of forces through a coup. It has made it clear: the opposition has June and July to achieve its objective.

Chicago, IL

